JEE Mains 2020: Samyak Jain of Indore stands city topper with AIR 88

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 second attempt and final results were released early morning on Monday and Samyak Jain from Indore again takes the crown of being city and possibly state topper with AIR (all India Rank) 88.

Second topper of the city is Akarsh Gupta. He has AIR 102. Mahajan Atharv Nilesh is the third city topper with AIR 250.

The state topper studied and prepared with Kamal Sharma, mentor, at Allen Career Institute. "My students, including state topper Samyak Jain have set a new example for others to follow suit, we are proud of their hard work and commitment," he said.

The examination was conducted at 622 examination centres in 440 cities in India and abroad including Indore. This year, the examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

The Number of candidates registered and appeared for JEE (Main)-2022 B.E./B.Tech (Paper 1) in both Sessions:-

Number of common candidates Registered in both sessions (June/July) of JEE (Main) - 2022 Examination. 468205

Number of common candidates Appeared in both sessions (June/July) of JEE(Main) - 2022 Examination. 404256

Number of candidates registered in June 2022 (Session 1) Examination 872970

Number of candidates appeared in June 2022 (Session 1) Examination 769604

Number of candidates registered in July 2022 (Session 2) Examination 622034

Number of candidates appeared in July 2022 (Session 2) Examination 540242

Total Number of unique candidates Registered in both Sessions (June/July) of JEE (Main) - 2022 Examination. 1026799

Total Number of unique candidates Appeared in both Sessions (June/July) of JEE (Main) - 2022 Examination. 905590

City Topper Samyak Jain says...

“We had a challenge of managing online education during preparation of JEE Main 2022. However, it wasn’t difficult because when one commits to winning, everything is possible. I am inspired by my elder brother (Arpit) and my dad (Mukesh Kumar Jain). My brother is an engineer and my dad is an engineer at RRCAT. So, I had to follow the suit, just in my own way. I am more inclined towards electronics and computers. So, I will focus on studying and becoming a good electronics or computer science engineer in future. I balanced my studies with games. I studied for 7 to 8 hours every day. I have always been very focused and interested in studies. I love learning about Physics and Mathematics. I scored 97.7 percent in Class 10 CBSE. So I became surer of my abilities. My mother (Ritu) supported me. I use to love playing badminton before covid-19 outbreak. It was my stress reliever. I miss that. My mantra is: Focus.”