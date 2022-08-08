JEE Main session 2 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's how to check

The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Mains Session 2 results today. The JEE Mains Session 2 results is available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here's how to check:

Visit the JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in

Select the JEE Main 2022 result direct link on the home page

Log in with the required login credentials.

Submit it and JEE Mains result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a print for future use.