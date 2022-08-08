e-Paper Get App

JEE Main session 2 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's how to check

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 07:55 AM IST
article-image

The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Mains Session 2 results today. The JEE Mains Session 2 results is available on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here's how to check:

  • Visit the JEE Main website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in or NTA- nta.ac.in

  • Select the JEE Main 2022 result direct link on the home page

  • Log in with the required login credentials.

  • Submit it and JEE Mains result 2022 will appear on the screen.

  • Download it and take a print for future use.

article-image

