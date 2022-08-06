e-Paper Get App

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
JEE Main Session 2 Result: Know how cut-off is calculated |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 July session exam today, August 6. Along with the JEE Main 2022 result, the final answer key and merit list will also be out. Candidates can download the scorecard on the official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.

Cut-off for last year:

  • General Category - 87.89 percentile to 100 percentile

  • EWS - 66.22 percentile to 87.895 percentile

  • OBC - 68.02 percentile to 87.89 percentile

  • SC - 46.88 percentile to 87.89 percentile

  • ST - 34.67 percentile - 87.84 percentile

JEE Main 2022 Result: Criteria For Determining Cut-Off

The JEE Main 2022 cut-off will be determined keeping in mind factors like difficulty level of papers, total number of seats available, total number of candidates, and cut-off trends from previous year. The cut-off marks are given in the form of normalised percentile scores, the candidates will get their all India rank based on their best scores.

article-image

