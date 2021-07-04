Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar temple expansion plan, administration continues to demolish homes, shifts owners on even of hearing in High Court

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): For the expansion plan of Mahakaleshwar Temple, the work of demolishing houses from Mahakal Tekri continued on Sunday as well.

In speed up the clearance of the homes from the area, the administration is now using poclain machine instead of JCB.

The number of dumpers to remove the debris of the houses being demolished was also increased. So far, more than 100 houses have been removed.

The matter will be heard in the High Court, Indore on Monday. It seems the administration wants to vacate the land completely before the hearing, said an aggrieved.

To give a new look to the Mahakal temple, the Smart City administration is working on a plan of about Rs 500 crore. Under the plan 147 houses of Mahakal Tekri are being removed. The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) has sanctioned a compensation of Rs 7.5 crore for the people living in the Mahakal Tekri area the rate of Rs 3 lakh each.

Most of the owners of the leased houses have accepted the proposal of the MTMC and taken the compensatory amount. The amount has also been paid to about 130 people, said an official.

The administration is also persuading the owners of the remaining houses to take the amount, said a local. On Saturday, the area witnessed a case of forcible demolition of a houses of a family which had not taken the compensation. Due to this there was a ruckus, but on Sunday the administration went about demolishing the houses in the area as ususal. It continued the work of demolishing the houses with greater zeal by increasing the number of poclain and dumpers.

More than half of the area has been cleaned by machines by Sunday evening. Due to the lack of apathy shown by the administration, the voices of protest have also been muzzled. It is believed that the administration will demolish the remaining 14 houses soon, said an aggrieved.

The hearing on the matter in the Indore Bench of the High Court regarding this matter will be held on Monday. The administrative body wants to level the land before the High Court hearing so that in case of stay the land is completely vacant, said an aggrieved.