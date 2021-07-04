Ujjain: Print Mahakal’s picture on sheets, cabinet minister to Bhairavgarh jail administration

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, who visited the Central Jail Bhairavgarh, suggested the jail administration to print the picture of Lord Mahakal on the sheets being prepared here.

Yadav was on a visit to the jail on Sunday. He visited the bhojanshala of the jail and also checked the quality of the food being prepared here. The weight of the food items given to the prisoners was also done.

He also took information about sculptures, carpets, paintings to be prepared in the prison workshop. He also garlanded the Buddha statue prepared by the jail administration. During the inspection, Yadav also planted saplings in the jail premises.

Jail superintendent Alka Sonkar, jailer Santosh Kumar Ladia and deputy-jailer Hiralal Parmar were present during this time.