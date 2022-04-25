Ujjain: Lokayukta arrests TI for taking bribe of Rs 29000

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police arrested Kanad police station in charge for taking a bribe of Rs 29000 in Agar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

According to reports, the complainant, Ritesh Rathore had lodged a complaint against the TI Munni Parihar to Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) Ujjain Anil Vishwakarma on April 11. He told SP that TI Parihar was forcing him to run a bet and was demanding Rs 20,000 a month for running it.

According to Rathore, he had run the betting in 2021 due to loss in the business during COVID-19 induced lockdown and he used to pay Rs 20,000 a month to TI Parihar as a bribe for running it. Now, he did not want to run the bet but Parihar forced him to run it and demanded the bribe for it.

Following the complaint, a team was constituted and they laid a trap under the supervision of DSP Rajkumar Sharaf.

On April 25, the team caught the TI Parihar red handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 29000 from the complainant. A case was registered against the TI under the relevant sections of the anti-corruption act and investigation into the matter was on.

During interrogation it came to fore that the bribe of Rs 29000 includes Rs 9000 of the previous month and Rs 20000 of the running month.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 04:34 PM IST