Ujjain: LIC agents observe ‘Vishram Diwas’ to press their demands

LIC agents raise slogans during dharna, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of All India Life Insurance Agent Federation Joint Action Committee, a ‘Vishram Diwas’ was observed on Monday, on the occasion of Agents Day, in all branches of Life Insurance Corporation of India across India. In this episode, demonstrations were held in all the branches of Ujjain.

BK Khandelwal, president of the All India Life Insurance Agents Federation’s local branch, said they were demanding a solution to their long-pending demands.

They demanded that the Government of India should remove the GST on insurance policies, and alleged that LIC management is not paying attention to many subjects.

Central zone president Babulal Mundra said that many times the top management of Life Insurance Corporation of India had been made aware about the problems and their demands were discussed, but the management kept delaying in implementing their demands. Therefore, we are forced to adopt the path of agitation.

Pramod Jain, the secretary of the organisation, said that from 10 am on Monday, all the agents of the branch sat on a dharna at the gate of Life Insurance Corporation of India to observe the Vishram Diwas. If the management does not listen to us now, then we will stage a dharma at the Parliament and the Central office of the Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mumbai.

Management has to accept main demands like increasing the bonus of the insurance holder, reducing the interest rate on the loan, increasing the amount of group insurance of the agent to Rs 5,00,000, increasing the amount of gratuity of the agent from Rs 3 lakh to 20 lakh, providing Mediclaim facility to each agent, increasing agent’s commission, creating agent welfare fund and availing provident fund facility.

Guests light a traditional lamp to inaugurate the Mahakumbh of insurance agents, in Ujjain on Sunday. | FP PHOTO

MAHAKUMBH OF INSURANCE AGENTS HELD

“After uniting the agents of Madhya Pradesh and Kolkata, the first Mahakumbh of agents has been organised at All-India level to connect the agents of India and for the expansion of the organisation. With your support, strength and the trust reposed on the General Insurance Agents Welfare Organisation of India (GAWAI), I assure you that I will now try to fulfil all the pending demands of the agents at the earliest. Today, from this forum, I also warn the government, IRDA and companies that the agent is not alone, if their demands are not accepted, then agents across India will unite and protest and show their power,” Sudipta Sarkar, national secretary of the GAWAI said while addressing the Mahakumbh organised by the organisation.

Giving information about the programme GAWAI’s district unit president Vikas Rajpurohit and programme coordinator Rajesh Jain said that the programme was organised at Jhalaria Math behind Narsing Ghat. The chief guest of the Agents Mahakumbh were Rekha Satpute, chief regional manager, Oriental Insurance, Madan Mohan Dhakhi, chief regional manager, United Insurance, Vinay Shukla, deputy general manager, National Insurance, Sudhir Mod, senior manager and New India Insurance.

During this programme, GAWAI’s state president Abhay Gupta, secretary Manoj Shrivastava, vice-president Rajesh Bose, spokesperson Ajay Pal along with Oriental Insurance’s senior divisional manager Gothwal, United Insurance’s branch manager Ajay Rawat, National Insurance chief regional manager Sunil Jain, senior divisional manager Mahendra Jadhav, New India Insurance Ratlam’s senior manager Ramesh Gajrani and Oriental Insurance chairman MD Zakir were also present as special guests. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp. After which the guests present discussed the pending demands of the agents, along with listening to the problems faced by the agents in business, besides providing them proper guidance. During this, more than 800 agents from not only Madhya Pradesh, but also from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Orissa, Maharashtra and Kolkata received guidance from seniors on pension, gratuity.

