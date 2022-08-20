Ujjain: Krishna Janmashtami celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour in Mahakal City

The presiding deities of Krishna, Balram and Sudama at Sandipani Ashram. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city got immersed in the euphoria of Krishna Janmashtami festival on Friday. For two days, events are being organised in temples. The idols of Krishna have been decorated attractively and a pot of curd-butter has also been tied. Hundreds of devotees took darshan at Sandipani Ashram, Gopal Mandir and ISKCON temple.

Janmashtami is celebrated with faith and gaiety at Sandipani Ashram, the place where the Lord received education. The influx of devotees started in the morning. Guru Gobind festival was celebrated in the ashram under which a Panchamrit Abhishek of Lord Krishna was performed and Maha Aarti was performed. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav also arrived at Sandipani Ashram to attend the programme. The priest of the ashram Rupam Vyas said that the Janmashtami festival was celebrated with enthusiasm in the ashram.

Janmashtami was also celebrated in Bade Gopal temple. The temple was decorated with attractive lights. Devotees performed Bhajan-Kirtan in the temple and people came in large numbers to have darshan. Priest Ram Pathak said that after worshipping throughout the day, the pot will be broken at 12 am.

The Yadav community took out a procession from Chhota Gopal Mandir. The festival of Janmashtami was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the Meera Madhav Temple located in Panwasa of Maksi Road, which has become the city’s priceless heritage. Devotees thronged the temple throughout the day to have darshan.

ISKCON’S MADAN MOHANJI WEARS DRESS WORTH RS 3.5 LAKH

Janmashtami was celebrated in the ISKCON temple located in Bharatpuri area. Many programmes are being organised daily in the four-day event. Lord Shri Krishna was dressed in a dress worth Rs 3.5 lakh on Janmashtami. Here the Janmashtami celebrations that started on Thursday will continue for the next three days. Cultural and religious programmes are being organised as part of the programme. ISKCON PRO Pt Raghav Pandit Das told that this time the special attraction of Janmashtami is the dress of Lord Madan Mohan. More than a dozen artists from Kolkata have prepared the dress with three months of hard work from Japanese pearls, threads from Mumbai and silk from Delhi and Kolkata. Many stalls have also been set up in the temple and the Leela of Radha, Krishna and Krishna are described here. The temple remained open till 12 midnight on Janmashtami.

