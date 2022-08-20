e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Body of college girl missing since Thursday evening recovered from Kshipra river

Roshni (20) daughter of Kailash Soni from Bhagsipura was a BCA student of Government Madhav Science College. She left the house around 6.45 pm on Thursday and did not return home till night.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 01:41 AM IST
The area beneath Bada Pull on Kshipra river, from where the body of a missing college was recovered in Ujjain on Friday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a girl student who went missing on Thursday evening was found from the Kshipra river near the Bhartrahari caves here on Friday.

Roshni (20) daughter of Kailash Soni from Bhagsipura was a BCA student of Government Madhav Science College. She left the house around 6.45 pm on Thursday and did not return home till night. The family started looking for her and when Roshni could not be found even after searching a lot, the family lodged a missing complaint at Kharakuan police station.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening itself, the Jiwajiganj police had received information about a young woman falling into the river from Bada Pull, but even after searching all night, the girl was not found. The parents of the deceased identified her body at the Jiwajiganj police station. The body was then taken to District Hospital for post-mortem.

