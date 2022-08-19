Ujjain: QR codes installed at Jiwaji Observatory to help tourists enhance knowledge

Maharishi Patanjali Sansthan, Bhopal, director Bharat Bairagi inaugurates the QR codes at Government Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): QR codes to explain the instruments installed at the Government Jiwaji Observatory through a YouTube channel were dedicated to the public on Thursday. Maharishi Patanjali Sansthan, Bhopal, director Bharat Bairagi inaugurated the codes in the observatory premises and inspected the observatory.

Instruments in the observatory are about 350 years old. They tell us the time, speed of wind, the position of lines on the earth and all the aspects related to it. YouTube channels have been created to expand this knowledge. The channel consists of information regarding the functioning and usefulness of these devices which can be easily viewed by scanning the QR code. While inaugurating the QR codes, Bairagi said that this facility will help people gain knowledge.