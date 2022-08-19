Indore: Biennial Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh polls to be held on September 24

Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The biennial elections to the 15-member executive committee of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), the flagship representative body of MSME units of the state, for the year 2022-’24 is going to be held on September 24.

Prabhu Saxeria, election officer, along with assistant election officer Vijay Goel and Nitin Tendulkar, spoke about the election schedule here. The 63rd annual general meeting of the AIMP is going to be held on September 23 and, after a gap of three years, the biennial elections for the year 2022-’24 are going to be held on September 24. The process of filing of nominations started on August 16. It will continue till August 23. So far, 21 candidates have filed their nomination papers. The scrutiny of the papers will be done on August 29. The voting will be held on September 24 at the office of the AIMP and the results will be declared on the same day.

Saxeria said that the election was going to be held to the 15-member executive committee. If only 15 members remain after the withdrawal of nominations, the voting process will not take place. In case of submission of more than 15 nominations, the entire election process will be done in a democratic manner.