Indore district gets 24% excess rainfall in the season, so far

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even with a break in the spell of rainfall for the past couple of days, Indore has received about 24 per cent excess rainfall than the average amount till this period of the monsoon season. Indore city has already touched the 33-inch rainfall mark with about one and a half months of the season still left; the weatherman believes the city will witness over 40-45 inches of rainfall this season.

“The average rainfall in Indore district till August 18 is 577.4 mm, but it has already received 770.9 mm of rainfall. Indore city remained on top of the list among the tehsils in Indore district with over 383 mm of rainfall,” Met officials said.

Going by the records, Burhanpur has registered the highest rainfall in the season, so far, as it has received about 52 per cent excess rainfall and Alirajpur has received the lowest rainfall in Indore division with a deficit of 29 per cent. However, the western part of the state has received over 34 per cent excess rainfall, so far.

“The well-marked low-pressure area over Northeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south-east Bangladesh coast with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to the upper tropospheric levels persists. It’s very likely to continue to move north-westwards and concentrate into a depression by August 19 over the north Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts. The depression over the west Bay of Bengal will cause incursion of humidity and may cause light-to-moderate rainfall after a couple of days,” Regional Meteorological Department officials said.

Meanwhile, the weather remained sultry on Thursday with drizzling recorded for the past two days. The rise in temperature and humidity turned the day uncomfortable. According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, chances of moderate-to-heavy rainfall are likely after August 20.

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 29.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal. The humidity was recorded at 90 per cent.