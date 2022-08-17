Indore: EC members want DAVV to pull out of glitch-prone CUET

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some executive council members of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has asked university administration to pull out of common university entrance test (CUET) as it was marred by technical glitches and delaying commencement of 2022-23 session.

In a letter addressed to the registrar Anil Sharma, EC member Mangal Mishra said that it would be wise to dump CUET-2022 as it is error-prone.

“It is well-known to all of us that due to many technical issues CUET exam is not being conducted properly. Even the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman has questioned the discrepancies and possible errors in the examination. We have read his statements in newspapers also,” the letter reads.

“In such a situation, if we rely on CUET exam, then it is not possible to start the academic session before November. I request you to immediately call an emergency meeting of the executive council and take a decision in this matter. My suggestion is that we should also request the Raj Bhavan to allow us to opt out of CUET examination,” the letter adds.

After pulling out of CUET, Mishra said that heads of university teaching departments should be given the right to admit students in their respective departments on the basis of their merit in the qualifying exam.

He said that such a move would ensure that the session starts on time and students do not face a bleak future. Mishra posted a copy of the letter on social media. His demand is drawing support from his fellows in EC and senior academic circles.

EC members including Suresh Silawat, Vishwas Vyas and Sunita Joshi agreed to Mishra and asked university administration to opt out of CUET.

Retired professor PN Mishra and former EC member Alok Dawar also suggested the University to dump error-prone CUET in the interest of students.

The decision to admit students in DAVV through CUET examination was taken by vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain by invoking Section 15 (4) of MP University Act. Later, the Executive Council had given its approval on the VC’s decision. Raj Bhawan too had asked universities in the state to participate in CUET-2022.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting CUET for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered in around 90 universities including central ones and DAVV.

While CUET (UG) is currently going on, the entrance test for PG programmes would be held in a 10-day online window from September 1 to 11.

CUET (UG), however, has been marred by too many technical glitches inviting ire from students and academics from across the country.