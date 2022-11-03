Ujjain: KARTIK MELA FROM NOV 7 Central Organising Committee reviews preparations

File Photo UMC | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) organised a meeting of the Central Organising Committee on Wednesday for the Kartik Fair to begin on the banks of river Kshipra on November 7 and instructed them to complete all the arrangements for the fair well in time. The traditional Kartik fair will be organised from November 7 to December 6. The meeting of the Central Organising Committee constituted for the smooth operation and arrangement of the Karthik Mela was held with the convenors of various sub-organising committees.

The patron of the Central Organising Committee mayor Mukesh Tatwal, convenor and UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav, co-convenor and leader of the opposition Ravi Rai and deputy fair officer and additional commissioner Aditya Nagar were present in the meeting in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium at the UMC headquarters. In the meeting, various arrangements and programmes of Kartik Mela were discussed point-wise and necessary instructions were given. In the meeting, mayor Tatwal said that after two years, Kartik Mela is being organised with the public representatives, all of you have been given the responsibility of committees, while meeting with your respective committee prepare an action plan to make the fair successful.