Ujjain: ‘Vagarchan’ rituals held at Gadkalika Mandir on the eve of 64th Kalidas Samaroh

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the eve of 64th Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh, the programme of ‘Vagarchan’ was organised as per yearly tradition on Wednesday. In this, the worship of Mahakavi’s Aaradhya Gadkalika Devi and stotra recitation took place at Gadkalika temple. In this programme organised in association with Sant Sunderdas Seva Sansthan and Yug Nirman Shikshan Samiti, vice-chancellor of Vikram University Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, former vice-chancellor Dr Balkrishna Sharma, director in-charge of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy Dr Santosh Pandya, Dr Tulsidas Paroha, head of department of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic University worshipped the goddess.

On this occasion, Kalidas written other hymns including Shyamaladandakam was also recited. Mohan Mukul conducted the programme.

KALASH YATRA TO BE TAKEN OUT TODAY

According to tradition, Kalash Yatra is being organised for the purpose of inviting people for Kalidas Samaroh. In this river Kshipra and Kalash will be worshipped at Ramghat at 10

am on Thursday. The Kalash Yatra will begin from the Mahakal temple at 10.30 am. Under the guidance of Nitinbhai Dave, a group of folk artistes from Bhavnagar (Gujarat) and the traditional folk dance of Hindu Singh Amaliyar of Jhabua will perform folk dance along the entire Kalash Yatra route.

Along with this, beautiful rangoli will be made by the team of Sanskar Bharti on the Kalash Yatra route. The yatra will traverse through Gudri Square, Gopal Mandir, Chhatri Chowk, Kanthal, Nai Sadak, Daulatganj, Malipura, Dewasgate, Chamunda Square, Tower Square, Shaheed Park, Dhakkan Wala Kuan, Gurdwara, Police Control Room, Dussehra Maidan Square and passing through Sanjeevani Hospital will reach the premises of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy where Mangal Kalash will be established.

Kalash Yatra convenor Vasudev Keswani said that the Yatra would be welcomed by various societies, organisations and business associations of the city and a call would be made to participate in the Kalash Yatra and Kalidas Samaroh. Incharge of Kalash Yatra, Anil Barod informed that the students of National Service Scheme, band, Baaghi, Dhol, Kadabeen, silver flag of Shri Mahakaleshwar temple, tableaux based on the work of Mahakavi Kalidas, Vikramorvasiya will be taken out by the teams of theatre groups. Along with this, pictures of Navaratnas of Maharaja Vikramaditya will also be included.

