Ujjain: Mayor takes corporators and traders into confidence

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations have begun to make Ujjain’s busiest but narrowest Kanthal Chouraha – Gopal Mandir Road for facilitating transportation. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal on Wednesday inspected the road with the regional corporator and discussed it with the traders. There are three types of proposals to make the route ideal. Any one of these will be implemented. Mayor, CEO of Smart City Ashish Pathak and corporators Rajat Mehta and Prakash Sharma reached the Satigate area and held discussions with the traders.

Consideration was given to making this road beautiful under the smart city project. Under the proposed project, beautification, widening, no-vehicle zones and one-way roads were considered. Mayor has instructed smart city officials to prepare the layout of the plan. Tatwal said that he is working on a plan to manage the Satigate Marg properly. CEO Pathak said the plan was being prepared.

