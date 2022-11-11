Ujjain: ‘Kalidasa’s works encompasses social messaging, conservation of nature and culture’

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The closing ceremony of the seven-day 64th Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh was organised in the chief hospitality of Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul Auditorium of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy, here on Thursday evening. The guest of honour of the programme was Ramanujkot Peethadheeshwar Swami Ranganathacharya Maharaj. Culture minister Usha Thakur presided over the programme. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain and MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan, mayor Mukesh Tatwal and other dignitaries were present.

To attend the closing ceremony, a wreath was laid on the statue of the great poet Kalidas by the Governor. Along with this, she also inspected the national exhibition of paintings and sculptures animated from Kalidasa’s work Vikramorvashiyam. She said that that in the works of the great poet Kalidas, social messages, conservation of nature and conservation of culture have been told. Because of this, he got recognition all over the world. The great poet Kalidas has spread the culture and consciousness of the country to the whole world through his creations. He has described the glorious history of Ujjain city, its buildings, markets and people in Meghdoot.

Dr Santosh Pandya, director-incharge of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy, presented the report of the Samaroh. After this, prize distribution for the competitions organised during the Samaroh was done by the guests. The programme was conducted by Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma and the vote of thanks was proposed by Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice- chancellor, Vikram University.