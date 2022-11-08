Ujjain: Bacteria-laced DNS bottles administered at Charak Hospital

Representative image | File Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a serious case of negligence, it has come to light that DNS bottles administered to innocent children and their mothers admitted in September at the Government Charak Hospital had bacteria in them. The presence of bacteria in them has now been confirmed by a test report from a Kolkata-based lab.

These bottles of DNS were supplied by the company based in the Dhar district to the Ujjain district hospital. The consignments of IV fluid (liquid sodium compound) bottles were kept in the civil surgeon’s store located at Charak Bhawan and were supplied to the wards. This fluid was given to newborn children and pregnant women in the wards. After the DNS bottles were administered the health of some children deteriorated. But the matter got buried inside the hospital itself.

Meanwhile, on the basis of suspicion, drug inspector Dharam Singh Kushwaha sent a sample of the DNS bottles to a government lab in Kolkata for examination at the behest of the civil surgeon. The report received from the Central Laboratory confirmed the presence of bacteria in the samples taken from the bottles.

After the lab report was received, a reply has been sought from the supply company through the Civil Surgeon's office. According to civil surgeon Dr PN Verma, the purchase of these bottles was done through the office of the chief medical and health officer. The use of the stock was stopped after the sample was taken, he said.

