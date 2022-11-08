Indore: Innovator registers win over Researcher

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 01:07 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Smriti College of Pharmaceutical Education organized Pharma Academics Friendly Cricket Match Season 2. Organizer Dr Nilesh Malviya, Principal Smriti College informed that the chief guest of the tournament  were Dr Anil Kharia - President IPA, Dr Nirmal Dongre - President APTI and  Dr Karunakar Shukla, President IPGA.  Four teams   Innovator, mentor, researcher and navigator are participating. It was an 8 over match.

In which the innovator and researcher registered victory and made their place in the final.In the finalInnovator won the match. The innovator team scored 65 runs in 8 overs, in response to which the researcher was all out for 42 runs.Man of the Match  was given to Anupam Mishra, Best all -rounder title to  Rakesh Jat, Bes and  Akhilesh Bilaiya, Man of the tournament title  to Tahir Nizami, Best catch of the tournament title  to Tahir Nizami, Best batsman  award went to Sumit Chaudhary, and Avinash Sharma got the Best Bowler award.

