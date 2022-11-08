Indore: Innovator registers win over Researcher

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Smriti College of Pharmaceutical Education organized Pharma Academics Friendly Cricket Match Season 2. Organizer Dr Nilesh Malviya, Principal Smriti College informed that the chief guest of the tournament were Dr Anil Kharia - President IPA, Dr Nirmal Dongre - President APTI and Dr Karunakar Shukla, President IPGA. Four teams Innovator, mentor, researcher and navigator are participating. It was an 8 over match.

In which the innovator and researcher registered victory and made their place in the final.In the finalInnovator won the match. The innovator team scored 65 runs in 8 overs, in response to which the researcher was all out for 42 runs.Man of the Match was given to Anupam Mishra, Best all -rounder title to Rakesh Jat, Bes and Akhilesh Bilaiya, Man of the tournament title to Tahir Nizami, Best catch of the tournament title to Tahir Nizami, Best batsman award went to Sumit Chaudhary, and Avinash Sharma got the Best Bowler award.