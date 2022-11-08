Indore: Witness last lunar eclipse of the year today

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After experiencing the solar eclipse at the end of October, the city is now going to experience the last lunar eclipse of the year on Tuesday (November 8). The lunar eclipse will start at 3.46 in the afternoon and will last till 6.19 in the evening. “The lunar eclipse period isn’t considered a holy period. According to mythology, the earth enters a negative zone when it comes in between the sun and moon,” said Pt Pavan Pathak.

The effect of the lunar eclipse is expected to last till 6.30 pm. The ‘sutak’ period will start in the early morning when the doors of every temple in the city will be kept closed. According to belief, temples are considered to be non-functional on the day of the eclipse. As a result, all the temples will remain shut for prayers and, after the eclipse, the temples will once again be functional in the city, while the idols of the Lord will be given a bath and then decorated with new clothes.

