Ujjain: JNIBM to rope in students for better implementation of NEP

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Business Management (JNIBM) of Vikram University on Wednesday organised an open house meeting programme to initiate participation of students in the development of department and university with National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The objective of the meet was to share views shaping the university for future requirements of academia, society and industries. The students shared their views on innovative teaching methods and contents which would be useful for placement. They suggested that university campus should be environmental friendly. Canteen and cafeteria is needed to exchange thoughts with students of other discipline.

The programme coordinator Dr DD Bedia conducted the event at JNIBM in the presence of professor Deepak Gupta, director of the Institute and other faculty members Dr D Mehta, Dr Sachin Rai and Dr Preeti Pandey of department of history.

Faculty shared views on regular attendance and activities like green campus initiatives like plantation on the birthday of every student. Vote of thanks was extended by Anupriya Jain, MBA first semester student.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Wholesale grocers decide to shut shops by 8 pm

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:03 AM IST