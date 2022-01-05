Bhopal: Wholesale grocers decide to shut shops by 8 pm

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The wholesale grocers in the city have decided to shut shops by 8 pm ever day, said the general secretary of grocersí association Anupam Agrawal while talking to Free Press on Wednesday.

Agrawal said cases of coronavirus are increasing with each passing day and Omicron is the formidable new threat. 'We have requested wholesale grocery traders of Janakpuri, Jumerati and Hanuman Ganj to shut shops by 8 pm as huge crowd gathers there in evening. Huge crowds add to spread of infection. Hence, we will voluntarily close shops by 8 pm despite losses,' he added.

'We have asked grocers not to allow people without masks in their shops and use masks and sanitisers all the time. We need to follow corona-appropriate behaviour even more strictly,' he added.

The wholesalers said they are ready to compromise despite suffering losses for safety of residents. Precautions would ensure that the state doesnít reach a stage of lockdown, they added. The government has imposed a night curfew in the city in view of rising corona cases.

