Bhopal: 21st century belongs to fit youths of India, says Chief Minister Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inaugurated a 7-acre sports complex at Rajiv Gandhi Praudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya in the state capital, where he emphasised on the importance of sports in youths.

He said a healthy body led to a successful future. The new education policy has mandated sports to be a part of the main curriculum, he added.

“The 21st century belongs to India and this India belongs to the youths. They can bring a change only when they are healthy and fit. The aim of education is to impart citizenship, skills and knowledge and sports plays an equal role in it. We need to set a goal, prepare a roadmap and work hard for it,” Chouhan said while addressing the gathering.

He further said, “Corona virus too would fail to harm to those are keeping themselves fit with the help of sports. The disease won't go beyond cough and cold. Healthy body would keep COVID-19 at bay.”

The complex has been built within a budget of Rs 20 crore and comprises a gym, indoor stadium, two basketball and volleyball courts each, table tennis hall and a carrom hall. The outdoor stadiums have a capacity of 500 spectators.

Chouhan also inaugurated the four-day long inter-university badminton championship being held at the newly constructed sports complex. He tried his hand at the game and surprised the people present there with his ‘smash’.

About 165 teams from six states in western region, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa and Maharashtra, are participating in the championship.

Later, Chouhan released a magazine 'Spandan'. Minister of sports and technical education Yashodhara Raje Scindia and vice chancellor of RGPV Sunil Kumar were also present on the occasion.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 02:30 PM IST