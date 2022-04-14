e-Paper Get App
Home / Indore / Ujjain: Jammu and Kashmir Governor visits Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain: Jammu and Kashmir Governor visits Mahakaleshwar Temple

Governor Sinha attended Bhasma Aarti along with his family.

FP News Service | Updated on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 03:53 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha offering prayer at Mahakal temple |
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday morning visited Mahakal temple and attended Bhasma Aarti along with his family in Ujjain.

After the Bhasma Aarti, Sinha performed the worship of Lord Mahakaleshwar. Pt. Mahesh Pujari performed the rituals of worship.

Sub-divisional magistrate Sanjeev Sahu and officials of Mahakal temple committee honoured Sinha with shawl-shrifal on the occasion.

Later, Sinha also participated in the "Akhand Maha Mrityunjaya Yagna'' being performed daily at Mauni Tirth Ashram in Ujjain.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 03:53 PM IST