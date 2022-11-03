Ujjain: Housing Board land under controversy again

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In Laxmi Nagar, two parties came face-to-face over the possession of the MP Housing Board’s land. The officials of Karni Sena informed the ADM and SP. This Housing Board land in Laxmi Nagar was with builder Kishore Singh Bhadauria. About three months back, the administration had removed the possession considering this land as belonging to the Housing Board. On Wednesday, Gajendra Gehlot arrived with JCB and men and started fencing on the ground. When Bhadauria came to know about this, he informed the SP and ADM.

Bhadauria said that Gehlot is a crook of the area. His job is to take possession of the land. Now he has brought a fake registry of Housing Board land and is taking possession of the land. This will not be tolerated. The administration has been informed. If action is still not taken, then Karni Sena will deal with it at its level. ADM Santosh Tagore said that the engineer and tehsildar of the Housing Board have been sent to the spot and report was expected from their side. Only then action will be taken.

