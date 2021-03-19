Ujjain: Hot talks; BJP MLA debates with cabinet minister over on Master Plan for city

Ujjain: The much awaited meeting to address the objections against the Ujjain Development (Master) Plan-2035 was convened at Brihaspati Bhavan here on Friday in the presence of higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MLAs, senior officials and other stakeholders.

As the gathering mulled over the suggestions and objections against Plan, Yadav and senior BJP MLA Paras Jain entered into argument.

BJP senior leader and MLA Paras Jain during discussion opposed the diversion of agriculture land of Jiwankhedi and Sanwarakhedi village while higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav supported the diversion of land.

Jain asserted that from land adjoining areas from Mangalnath to Triveni are used and reserved for Simhastha Fair. Hence, the land of these areas including that which lie in Sanwarakhedi and Jiwankhedi should not be diverted for residential use at any cost.

Simhastha fair is a big event of religious significance and if agriculture land of the adjoining area is diverted for residential use, the coming generations will not forgive us, Jain added.

Jain also maintained that if local colonisers want to develop residential colonies they should do so by skipping Simahastha area and its adjoining chunks of land. In future more land will be required for Simhastha fair and nothing should be done to jeopardise the organisation of fair.

Yadav for land diversion

Cabinet minister Mohan Yadav strongly supported the diversion of agriculture land of Sanwarakhedi and Jiwankhedi and said that the land of theses villages is not reserved for Simhastha. The tents of saints during Simhashta are also setup at Barnagar Road area and Agar Road area and more land can be reserved for Simhastha in those areas.

Objectors rip into Mohan Yadav's arguments

For diversion of agriculture land of Sanwrakhedi and Jiwankhedi, Congress MLAs Mahesh Parmar and Ramlal Malviya, Akhada Parishad, Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain and many social and religious organisations have taken objections. However, in Friday meeting, MLA Parmar and MP Firojia remained conspicuous by their absence. The objectors unanimously ripped into the position taken by Minister Mohan Yadav over the diversion of the said land.

River pollution a big concern

Objectors also expressed concerns that the sewage from the residential colonies developed near river banks may lead to an increase in contamination levels. Akhada Parishad’s permanent representative Mahant Rameshwar Giri also expressed his concerns over developing residential colonies near Simahastha land.

Loss of revenue

As per reports over 200 objectors were not in favour of diversion of agriculture land of Sanwarakhed and Jiwankhedi to residential land. Objecting strongly on diversion of agriculture to residential land Congress leader Ravi Rai said that the diversion will cause to loss of revenue of crores of rupees to the government.

Legal recourse against mafia

The objectors were irked with the way their objections were set aside during the meeting. The objectors are now pondering over legal recourse to restrict the vested interest of land mafia in terms of acquiring agriculture land to develop residential colonies near Simahastha land.

Significance of the meeting

In view of development of the city for the next 15 year a meeting of public representatives was held on Friday at Brihaspati Bhawan. The meeting was postponed at least twice during last couple of months in wake of sharp differences among the elected representatives of the ruling party. During the meeting public representative from Congress also participated along with collector Asheesh Singh, Zila Panchayat president Karan Kumariya, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Kshitij Singhal and concerned officials of other departments including that of parent town and country planning department. The meet was held to hear out grievances and suggestions for the development of the city.

Objections not heard seriously

As per reports 450 suggestions and objections were up for consideration but objectors were not allotted ample time to state their objections in detail. Social worker Bakirali Rangwala on behalf of his Manthan Parmathik Sanstha presented 215-page-long objections on the proposed plan. While ex-District Bar Association president Surendra Chaturvedi demanded that the farmers whose lands are covered under Simhastha Fair halt sites should be allowed to construct servant quarters and other essential structures to guard their crop.