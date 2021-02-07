Ujjain: Locals oppose proposal to turn Simhastha Fair land into residential area under Master Plan 2021-2035

Ujjain: Over 250 people have objected to the proposed Master Plan so far. Most of these objections are pertaining to the converting land of Samvarkhedi and Jeevankheri into residential areas. Over 100 such objections have been raised and now the district level committee will resolve the issue.

The town and country planning department published the draft of the proposed Master Plan of the city for 2021-2035 about a month ago. It is proposed to make villages and land adjacent to the Indore-Badnagar bypass as a residential area. This raised a major ruckus.

Priests and saints along with Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain and ex-Ujjain Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot have objected to this proposal.

People’s representatives have not only made their formal objections and suggestions, but have also made it public. They have also written to higher authorities in this regard.

The idea is to save this area exclusively for Simhastha Mahakumbh in 2028 so that there is no problem in building a satellite town, parking or amenities centre for the public. The objections received will be placed before the committee and the proposed format will be amended accordingly.