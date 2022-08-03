Ujjain: Green energy corridor scheme; 400 KV Ashta-Ujjain double circuit line energised

The 400 KV Ashta-Ujjain double circuit line has been commissioned under the Green energy Corridor Scheme | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The state has completed the work of the ‘Green Energy Corridor Scheme’. The final work of this project funded by KFW Bank of Germany was completed by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company in the last few days and the 400 KV Ashta-Ujjain double circuit line has been energised.

A release said that Madhya Pradesh was selected among the few states of the country to make a green energy corridor for the smooth transmission of electricity generated from non-conventional energy sources throughout the country. Out of the total project of Rs 2,100 crore loan of Rs 840 crore was sanctioned by the Bank of Germany KFW and the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has completed these works well before the set target. Continuous monitoring of this project was also being done by the Prime Minister’s Office.

10 ULTRA HIGH-PRESSURE SUBSTATIONS ENERGISED

Superintending engineer of Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company, MM Dhoke said that under this scheme, three sub-stations of 400 KV, seven sub-stations of 220 KV, 5 double circuit lines of 400 KV, 15 double circuit lines of 220 KV and 26 double circuit lines of 132 KV and a total of 2773 circuit km of ultra high-pressure lines have been prepared. From this scheme, additional transmission capacity of 4788 MVA has been added up by the State Power Transmission Company.

ACCOMPLISHED WORKS

Under the Green Energy Corridor Scheme, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has constructed 400 KV substations at Sagar, Ujjain and Mandsaur, sub-stations of 220 KV at Sendhwa, Kanwan, Jaora, Sailana, Gurgaon, Ratangarh and Nalkheda and two additional transformers of 132 KV have been installed and energised.

