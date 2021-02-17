Ujjain: Government Girls Post Graduate College holds online poetry event to mark Spring Festival, 2021

Ujjain: An online poetry event was held to mark Spring Festival-2021 by department of English and IQAC Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) in collaboration with Tapan Chourey Foundation with a medley of English, Hindi and Sanskrit poetry.

The students and alumni of GGPGC recited classic poems of legendary poets or self-composed poems to pay an ode on the first death anniversary of the ex-professor of English Prof Sarla David, who served in the college for more than three decades from 1961 to 1993. Guest alumnus Prateeksha Pawar recited a poem composed on Madam David. Alumni Vrinda Pawar recited a self-composed poem on spring with audio visual depictions of nature and Dr Shahsi Joshi of Madhav Science College and Dr Pankhuri Vaqt Joshi recited self-composed poems on Basant in Hindi. Dr. Pooja Upadhyay, Maharishi Panini University recited and interpreted verses on spring from Ritusamhara in Sanskrit. The post-graduate students of English from the college recited poems of Wordsworth, PB Shelley and Sarojini Naidu on the themes of spring and nature.

In his presidential address the officiating principal, convener of the festival and head, department of English, GGPGC Dr Hemant Gehlot said that we are celebrating the advent of spring on Basant Panchami in the three languages which are pregnant with poetry on spring in all its shades and are very close to the heart of sensitive souls. He remarked that spring finds a proud place in the lyrical compositions of literature whether it is in the English poetry of Wordsworth, or the Sanskrit epic of Kalidasa or the Hindi poetry of Nirala. This festival is a unique event in the sense that it has not only attempted to bring forth the lyrical quality of the classic compositions to commemorate the memory a former teacher but has also nurtured and displayed the talents of the students and alumni worldwide.

The contextual perspective was given by IQAC coordinator Dr Neeta Tapan. The programme was conducted by Dr Niranjana Malani, faculty, English Department. Welcome address was given by Dr Seema Sharma and vote of thanks was extended by Dr Bharti Shrivastava professors of English department. The masters of poetry recital ceremony were Nitin David and Oorja Tapan of Tapan Chourey Foundation. Technical support was given by Vivek Dubey.