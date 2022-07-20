Ujjain: Gambhir dam water level rises 150 mcft water

WHO CARES? Despite Kshipra river being in spate people can be seen crossing the river at Chhoti Rapat, in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): This year Yashwant Sagar of Indore is overflowing in Sawan itself. After the opening of the gate of Yashwant Sagar, the inflow of water into the city’s Gambhir dam is increasing rapidly. By 5 pm, the water in the dam had risen by 150 million cubic feet (mcft) and the total storage in the dam at this time was 805 mcft. More water is coming into the dam and it is expected that the storage would reach 1000 mcft shortly.

After six years of good rains in Indore, water has been released from Yashwant Sagar this. The gates of Yashwant Sagar, which were opened from Monday night, were closed at 4 pm on Tuesday. Due to this, 150 mcft water increased in Gambhir dam. On Monday, there was 650 mcft of water in the dam.

ABOUT 16 INCH AVERAGE RAINFALL IN DISTRICT

The district has received good rainfall in the last 24 hours. Highest rainfall of 132 mm was recorded in Nagda tehsil. This year in the monsoon 398.6 mm average rainfall has been recorded in the district till now. Since 24 hours till 8 am of Tuesday, Ujjain tehsil received 36 mm of rain, 95 in Ghattia, 61 in Khachrod, 37 in Barnagar, 100 in Mahidpur, 37 in Jharda, 33 in Tarana and 60 mm in Makdon. The district received an average rainfall of 65.7 mm in the last 24 hours. So far the total rain recorded in Ujjain tehsil is 447 mm, 433 in Ghattia, 351 in Khachrod, 561 in Nagda, 330 in Barnagar, 393 in Mahidpur, 317 in Jharda, 445 in Tarana and 310 mm in Makdon tehsil.

Putting own lives in danger

Kshipra river is in spate for the second time in the current rainy season. Not only its banks have been submerged, but water has also entered the neighbouring temples. On Tuesday, the river was flowing above the Chhoti Rapat, but people were seen crossing it fearlessly. Policemen were also deputed on the spot to stop such crossing, but they did not bother to stop people from putting their lives at risk.