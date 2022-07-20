Ujjain: Son disappears with goldsmith’s Rs 2 cr gold; father demands his immediate arrest

Kushal Kothari address a press conference in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A jewellery shop owner’s son went missing with Rs crore gold that he had taken from a goldsmith. The goldsmith filed a complaint in the Mahakal police station while the father of the shop owner lodged a complaint in the Kharakuan police station that his son be booked in the case.

As per the information provided by TI Ravindra Katare, Ravi son of Kushal Kothari has a shop of gold and silver jewellery in Lakherwadi. Three days ago, Kushal Kothari sent his son to a goldsmith in Patni Bazaar to get gold worth Rs 2 crore. Ravi Kothari took the gold from the goldsmith but didn't return to his father’s shop. Subsequently, failing to find his son, the father filed a missing person complaint at the Kharakuan police station while the goldsmith filed a fraud complaint against Ravi Kothari at Mahakal police station.

The police said that a few years back, Ravi Kothari had gone missing with gold worth Rs 6 crore taken from goldsmiths. Ravi came back when his father settled the traders with a deal of 50 per cent. Sources informed that after the goldsmith filed a report in Mahakal police station, Ravi’s father Kushal Kothari tried a settlement by offering his house Rs worth 1.5 crores. However, Kharakhuan police are searching for Ravi.

Meanwhile, Kushal Kothari on Tuesday called a press conference at a private hotel to clarify his stand. He said that his son Ravi has fallen prey to bad practices and therefore, he and his family have broken all relationships with him. Kushal Kothari said that the police should immediately book his son in the cheating case and recover the gold which he took from some goldsmiths. He also said that he has assured the victims to return their money.