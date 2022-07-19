e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Amid heavy downpour, VC accepts demand to reduce hostel fee

ABVP general secretary Gaurav Bendwal said that four days ago there was a demonstration at VU headquarters against the increase of fees of Shaligram Tomar hostel.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 03:32 AM IST
VU VC Prof Pandey pays heed to the submissions of ABVP activists while sitting on the stairs of varsity headquarters in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demonstrated in heavy rains on Monday against the steep increase in hostel fee of Vikram University (VU). During the demonstration that lasted for about two hours, vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey sat on the stairs and listened to the problems and accepted all demands at one go.

ABVP general secretary Gaurav Bendwal said that four days ago there was a demonstration at VU headquarters against the increase of fees of Shaligram Tomar hostel. Even after four days had passed, when the administration did not take any decision, the protesters during Monday’s demonstration demanded the withdrawal of fee hike once more.

VC Prof Pandey came to meet the protesters amidst heavy rain and approved to reduce the increased hostel fee immediately. Other demands of the ABVP were also accepted. After deduction the hostel fee has now been reduced to Rs 6,500 per year. During this, there was a debate between the ABVP’s VU unit president Raj Mehta and the VC. However, the student leaders happily returned after their main demand was accepted.

Now pay 18% GST on residential rental

Parliament monsoon session: Government to table Weapons of Mass Destruction bill in Rajya Sabha

For first time in history, Rupee hits 80 to the US dollar

Canada: Punjab-origin man shot dead in Toronto nightclub

Mumbai updates: City to see low rainfall for next 10 days, temperature may rise

