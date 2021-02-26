Ujjain: Functioning of the courts in the country should be in Indian languages, say experts

Ujjain: A seminar was organised under the joint aegis of the Indian Language Campaign of Law College and Shiksha Sanskrati Utthan Nyas on the topic of on the topic: Legal education in Indian languages.

Prof Harshvardhan Yadav gave the welcome address and introduced the guests, along with Ujjain president of the Indian Language Campaign Ishwar Rawal, who introduced the subject.

Narendra Upadhyay was the chief guest for this event. While addressing the event he said that the new education policy has demonstrated the importance of mother tongue. Moreover, the functioning of the courts in the country should be in Indian languages.

Senior speaker Prof Premlata Chutel said that language is the driver of culture and education shall be imparted in the mother tongue only. Along with her, Dr Rakesh Dhand said that only 5 percent of people in India, speak English and we must take pride in our own culture and language.

In his presidential address, principal of Law College, SN Sharma said that linguistic independence has been achieved through education policy. We have to revive our linguistic culture as knowledge can be better represented in one’s own language. Zafar Mehmood conducted the progarmme and Ishwar Narayan Sharma delivered the vote of thanks.