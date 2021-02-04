Ujjain: Kalpvalli, a seminar on Vedas and Upnishad inaugurated

Ujjain: Kalpvalli a seminar on Vedas and Upnishad was inaugurated with chanting of mantras by adept Brahmins on Thursday on Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises. During the 2-day programme scholars will throw light on gist of Vedas and Upnishads which are the basis of Hindu religion. In his inaugural speech Swami Madhav Prapannacharya of Ramanujkot said that Vedas teach us to Brahmvidya which takes us close to Ishwar (almighty).

Senior artist Dr Kedarnath Shukl presided over the inauguration programme of the seminar. Shukl told that Rigveda explains prayers of deities while Yajurveda throws light on appropriate actions to be done by human being. Dr Madhusudan Vyas was the chief guest of the programme. Vedas and Upnishads are two eyes of Hindu religion, told Vyas in his address. The guests are welcomed by Kalidas Sanskrit Academy’s director Pratibha Dave. The seminar was conducted and gratitude was expressed by Dr Santosh Pandya.