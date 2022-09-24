Ujjain: Free 'tarpan' being done at Neelganga Sarovar

Priests perform tarpan of ancestors free-of-cost at Neelganga Sarovar, in Ujjain on Thursday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): For the last two years, the social organisation Tera Tujhko Arpan Sewa Sansthan has been organising daily free tarpan at Neelganga Sarovar Juna Akhara Ghat in Shradh Paksha. The Skanda Purana mentions the importance of performing Shradh on this lake during Pitru Paksha. This is the third year of the Tarpan programme being performed throughout the year on the new moon of every month and in the Shraddha Paksha.

About 50 devotees regularly attend the free tarpan organised at Neelganga Sarovar Juna Akhara Ghat. From 8 am in the morning the religious process of tarpan for the ancestors starts. In which, after making resolutions by learned pandits, tarpan is done for the sake of all the gods, sages, divine human beings and ancestors. The entire process is done free of cost by the organisation.

Dilip Sharma, Mukesh Khandelwal and Hemant Gupta of the organisation said that all the utensils, worship materials, asanas, thalis, vessels and bowls have been purchased by the organisation for the worship. Ganga water, water from Mahakal temple pond, water from Sapt Sarovar and water of Narmada, Gambhir, Triveni Sangam are poured into the dhame (iron containers). Before that, the place of worship is sanctified with cow urine.

