Ujjain: 84 VU daily wagers strike work demanding pay hike

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The permanent daily wage earners of Vikram University refused to work here on Thursday and demanded pay parity with permanent worker. The Vice-Chancellor (VC) tired to talk to them in order to pacify them, but the employees refused to listen to him.

Later, VC Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey said that the employees had been loyal to the institution. He also said that he has forwarded the file three times and he will try to do it again.

The employees complained that the salary is very low and it has become difficult for them to look after their families with their meagre income.

The employees also alleged that there has been no increment in the salary of the employees but still development works worth crores are being done in the university campus. To this allegation the VC explained that everything has a separate budget. There is a separate budget for development work and separate budget for salary. The employees said that the skilled category employee is getting a salary of Rs 11,000 and the unskilled Rs 8,300 while all of us have become permanent and should get the salary of a permanent post.

Employees leader Rajesh Thakur said that even after 13 months of the issuance of the standing order, they are not recdeving salary on par with permanent employees. The VC said that the order has not come from the government. Therefore the new salary is not being issued. The deduction of PF will start in two days. The VC has assured the employees that he will try his best to increase their salary.