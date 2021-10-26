Mumbai: BH number plates launched for hassle-free inter-state travel

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced the launch of the BH (Bharat)-series number plates for vehicles that move from one state to another. This will enable hassle-free travel, said Satej Patil, Minister of State for Transport, Home and Information Technology.

After the announcement, Patil tweeted, “As we had committed, BH-series registration has been started in Maharashtra from today (Monday) onwards. Now you all can take the delivery of your car happily before Diwali & enjoy the long drive from one state to another without any hassle. @CMOMaharashtra @advanilparab. (sic)”

The registration for BH-series number plates will be digital and enable vehicle owners to avoid issues faced earlier due to inter-state shifting. Until now, as per the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, a vehicle registered in a state when taken to another state for a period of more than 12 months was subject to assignment of new registration. The tedious process has been simplified with this launch.

Last week, Patil had said that the module was ready and the trials are underway. Replying to a query related to the GST on registration Patil said, “As per the law, the GST is paid on homologation price (test for roadworthiness) which is given on the Vahan portal and the motor vehicle tax is calculated at the end. We will ensure that this is strictly followed in Maharashtra.”

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:46 AM IST