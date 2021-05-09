Ujjain: First murder amid Janta Curfew ; murderer out on parole hacks wife to death

Ujjain: As if the grim news pouring in on corona front was not enough the first incident of murder during the Janta Curfew was reported in the city. during the second wave of corona

A man who was out on parole was arrested for hacking his wife to.

The incident took place in Srinagar Colony on Maksi Road on Saturday night.

According to Madhava Nagar police, husband of one Jyoti, who lives in Srinagar Colony, asked her to hand him over the rent which was paid by their tenant.

But Jyoti refused to do so. A dispute ensued between Rambharose Kushwaha and Jyoti. It escalated to such an extent that her husband Rambharose stabbed her to death.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

Based on the complaint of their son Harsh, a case of murder was registered against Rambharose. Police said Rambharose, was out on parole from April 20 to May 5. He also suspected that his wife is in illicit relationship, police said.

Due to corona crisis, his parole was increased by two months. He was lodged in jail on the charge of killing a young man named Vicky. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2013.