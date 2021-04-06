Ujjain: Man allege murder as mother succumbs to burns sustained during Patidar Hospital inferno

Ujjain: Savitri Shrivastava who sustained burns during the blaze at the city’s Patidar Hospital died while undergoing treatment at the SAIMS in Indore on Tuesday morning.

Members of the deceased’s family have submitted an application that the hospital management be booked for her ‘murder.’

A fire broke out and gutted the isolation ward of corona patients on the second floor of Patidar Hospital near Zero Point Over-bridge within an hour on April 4. A four member panel is at work to ascertain the reason behind fire. Four patients sustained burns in the incident.

According to sources one of the two women patients, who got scorched in the incident and were rushed to Indore, succumbed on Tuesday morning.

She has been identified as one Savitri Shrivastava (82), a resident of Rishi Nagar. Her son Sanjay Shrivastava, is working as inspector with police department. He was an eyewitness to the incident.

He alleged that after the fire broke out, chaos and panic ensued but the hospital staff left the patients and their kin to fend for themselves. The hospital’s fire hydrant line was found to be defunct while few fire extinguishers which were found on the premises were found to be inadequate.

Sanjay’s mother and wife were admitted to the ward. Holding the hospital management responsible for the untimely death of his mother, Shrivastava demanded that an offence be registrated under Section 302 of the IPC against the owners and hospital management.

The blaze began at noon and could be controlled only after the fire brigade team arrived. Meanwhile, volunteers and kin somehow managed to shift their patients to safety to other hospitals.

A total of 62 corona patients among 80 others who were under treatment at the four-storey Patidar Hospital survived the inferno scare on Sunday. Their family members were also on the hospital premises.

FIR TO BE LODGED

The investigation team constituted by collector to examine the causes of the fire incident at Patidar Hospital and submitted its report to collector. The committee has recommended strict action against the hospital management.

On being contacted, collector Asheesh Singh late on Tuesday told Free Press that the investigation report has been received. He said that the probe panel has recommended that an FIR be lodged against the hospital management and the licence of the hospital be cancelled. “Very soon FIR will be registered against the hospital management under the provisions of IPC and a show cause notice will be issued to the hospital management with regard to cancellation of license,” collector added.

Ujjain SDM Govind Dubey, CSP Madhav Nagar Hemlata Agarwal, FSL officer Preeti Gaikwad and Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s fire officer Ajay Singh Rajput were members of the investigation team.

17 PVT HOSPS ON ADMIN’s RADAR

Meanwhile, an enquiry conducted by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation has revealed that 17 private hospitals and nursing homes of the city do not have fire safety equipments. On being asked collector confirmed that these institutions have been operating without proper fire safety equipments. “Show cause notices will be issued to these hospitals to install the required fire safety equipments within a month and if they fail to do so their licences will be cancelled,” he said.