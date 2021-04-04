Ujjain: 62 Covid patients among 80 survive inferno at Patidar Hospital

Ujjain: As many as 80 patients, including 62 persons infected with Covid-19, survived the inferno which broke out at a private hospital in Ujjain on Sunday.

The fire spread fast and engulfed the entire first and second floors of the Patidar Hospital in the Freeganj area.

Patients were rescued just in time as the smoke started troubling them. They were shifted to nearby hospitals.

No casualty has been reported, but, some patients, including an elderly woman have reportedly sustained burn injuries in the incident.

Some onlookers alleged that patients who possibly jumped out of the hospital to save their lives could have suffered major injuries.

Chaos prevailed at the Patidar Hospital near Zero Point Over-Bridge after a fire broke out in the ward where Covid-19 patients were admitted at about 11.30 am.

Police, administrative officials reached the spot. Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Shukla, too, reached the spot to oversee rescue operation. Soon, about a dozen ambulances were pressed to shidt patients to either Guru Nanak Hospital or to government hospitals, official sources said.

According to CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal, four Covid-19 patients rescued from the fire have sustained burn injuries. The condition of 2 women aged between 75 and 85 years is stated to be critical. They have been rushed to Indore for treatment. The condition of two other victims of inferno, who have been hospitalised at Guru Nanak Hospital in Ujjain, is out of danger.

According to ASP Amrendra Singh, the Covid-19 ICU and the isolation wards were completely gutted due to blaze.

“Fire brigade teams and police personnel rescued all the 80 patients, including 62 Covid-19 patients. The fire, too, was doused in a short time,” Singh told media persons.

The fire unleashed its destruction for over an hour. Medical paraphernalia including the beds of the ICU ward of the hospital were gutted.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit near the ICU ward. Further probe is on, said police.

Collector Asheesh Singh said that 30 patients admitted in two wards of ICU have been sent to RD Gardi Hospital.