Ujjain: Estranged woman attacked by hubby, hospitalised

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): A temporary woman employee of the Railways, who had been living separately for eight years, was called by her husband on the pretext of talking about the land where he attacked her with a knife and injured her. The woman has been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment.

Mamta Pandey is a temporary railway employee. Due to the dispute, she lives separately from her husband Mangilal Pandey. For fight years she lived with her son Nageshwar at Neelganga Chouraha of Ujjain. Recently, Mangilal Pandey called Mamta to Kantharia (Mahidpur) to talk about the issue of land. When Mamta reached Kantharia with her son Nageshwar, Mangilal took both of them to the farm.

Meanwhile, Mangilal sent Nageshwar to call someone in the village. When Nageshwar returned to the village, Mangilal took out a knife and attacked Mamta. He stabbed Mamta’s mouth and nose. Due to this her nose and cheeks got hurt. Mamta was injured by the knife and she called her son Nageshwar. When he reached the spot, Mamta was in injured condition. Nageshwar said that his father had sent him to the village; Meanwhile, his father stabbed his mother and fled.