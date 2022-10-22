Ujjain: NSUI activists burn higher education min’s effigy, perform ‘Sadbuddhi Yagya’

NSUI activists burn effigy of higher education minister Mohan Yadav (L) and perform ‘Sadbuddhi Yagya” (R) in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain(MAdhya Pradesh): The NSUI activists burnt higher education minister Mohan Yadav’s effigy in the main entry gate of Vikram University campus under the leadership of Congress leader Rajendra Vashisht on Friday. Vashisht participated in the protest of NSUI against the reduction of NAAC grade of Vikram University and made a barrage of allegations. During this, ‘Sadbuddhi Yagya’ was also performed.

Recently, NAAC has reduced the grade of Vikram University from A to B++. The reduction in grades will have a direct impact on the grants received by the university and on starting new courses. Due to the fall in the credibility of the university, the admission of outstation students will be less. The student leaders had reached out to protest under the banner of NSUI regarding all these situations. They were led by Rajendra Vashisth.

He said that in the last two years, claims were made to start more than 250 courses at Vikram University. But, in reality, many of them could not be started. There is no faculty to conduct these courses. Students are being cheated by running this course on the trust of the guest faculty. Vikram will not get a grant of Rs 25 crore due to the reduction in the grade of NAAC. New courses will also not be available, he said.

The students of NSUI, who went to protest against the reduction in NAAC grading, performed a ‘Sadbuddhi Yagya on the entry gate of Madhav Bhavan. During this, demand was also made on behalf of NSUI state president Ashutosh Choukse from the higher education minister to resign from his position on moral grounds. NSUI state secretary Himanshu Sharma said that on the instructions of the state president of the organisation, the effigy of the higher education minister was burnt.

Before the Sadbuddhi Yagya, the students took out a rally and raised slogans on Vikram University campus. During this, a prayer was made to give wisdom to Vikram’s officers. Then the effigy of higher education minister Mohan Yadav was set on fire. Slogans of “Mohan Yadav Murdabad” and “Corrupt Registrar Murdabad” were also raised.

Read Also Ujjain: UDA CEO instructs completion of commercial complex by December