Ujjain: Engineering College Professor who lost job commits suicide

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 39-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at a Gurudwara in Ujjain, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The man identified as Kamaljeet Singh, a resident of Dewas, first slit his both wrists and then hanged himself, the officer said.

According to police, Kamaljeet Singh reached Ujjain on Sunday late evening and booked a room at Gurudwara.

He informed the Gurudwara management that he had come from Gwalior and would stay for a day. When he didn’t come out of the room Monday morning, the caretaker peeped into the room. On seeing him hanging, the caretaker informed the police.

Later, a police team rushed to the spot and broke open the gate.

In-charge of Dewas Gate Police Station, Ram Murti Shakya said that the body had been handed over to parents.

“Though suicide note was not found from spot, family members said that he (Kamaljeet) was under depression as he lost his job. He had tried suicide attempt at home, around a month back,” he said.

Sources said Kamaljeet was employed with a private Engineering College in Dewas, but he was expelled from there. He made several attempts to get another job, but he could not succeed.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 11:56 AM IST