Ujjain: Residents call for shutdown, protest against demolition of temples

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The residents residing in periphery areas of Mahakaleshwar temple have given a call for total bandh in the city on February 10 to protest against demolition of temples and mutts, shifting of age-old Sati temple and Hanuman idol under Mahakaleshwar expansion plan. The following decision was taken during a meeting of local residents and businessmen on Sunday.

At the meeting, it was decided that businessmen would keep their establishments closed. The sadhus under banner of Shree Kshetra Panda Committee have expressed resentment against any such work done under Smart City Project near Ramghat.

President Pandit Rajesh Trivedi said committee members would oppose any such work, which proves to be against Hindu culture and Sanatan Dharma under Smart City Project near Ramghat, Siddhavat Ghat and other holy temples in the city. The members would hold demonstration to show resentment against project work.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:58 PM IST