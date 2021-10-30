Ujjain Engineering College inks MoUs with NHAI, VU

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Engineering College (UEC) has signed three memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Indian Institute of Integrative Medicines Jammu (IIIM) and School of Engineering and Technology (SoET) of Vikram University (VU). Now college has more than 15 such MoUs with different organisations.

Principal Dr JK Shrivastava said that college has signed an MoU with NHAI for a duration of five years where faculty and students of the college will get chance to work on projects of NHAI and also earn an stipend.

ML Purbia, director of NHAI, signed the MoU on behalf of NHAI while Dr Shrivastava signed for UEC. In another MOU with IITM, the UEC will be involved in research work and consultancy in the domain of chemical engineering for a period of three years.

PRO Dr Apratul Chandra Shukla said that in a third MoU, SoET and UEC have committed themselves to share the resources for mutual benefits and faculty and student exchange programmes will be arranged to facilitate knowledge sharing, optimum utilisation of Labs and equipments. VU’s vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey and principal Dr Shrivastava signed this MoU. College faculties Dr Ashok Kumar, Dr Sanjay Verma, Dr Hemant Parmar and Dr Vijay Hinge played a key role in getting these MoUs signed.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:26 AM IST