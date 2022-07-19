Ujjain: Electric poles, transformers get covers

Protective covers put on transformers and electric poles to avoid any untoward incident during the traditional procession of Lord Mahakal. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): It rains frequently during the traditional sawari of Lord Mahakal during the month of Shravan and Bhadav. Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company (WZPDC) has made special efforts for protection from electrocution during rains and for the safety of thousands of devotees.

WZPDC, Indore’s managing director Amit Tomar said that special security measures have been taken on the three km route between Mahakaleshwar temple to Ramghat and three km return route of Lord Mahakal’s sawari. Ujjain’s superintendent engineer Ashish Acharya and five engineers along with 10 other employees have made special arrangements.

The pole located on the sawari route is covered with a sheet of polymer for five to six feet, so that no devotee gets electrocuted even in case of an accident. A protective cover has been prepared around the power distribution transformer (DTR) by making a boundary so that no person can reach the transformer by mistake. Due to these arrangements, inconvenience and damage will be avoided even if it rains on the route of the sawari.