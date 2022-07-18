Indore: Improving traffic among Bhargav’s top priorities

Mayor-elect Pushyamitra Bhargav with his family at Khajrana Ganesh temple |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Mayor-elect Pushyamitra Bhargav said that vehicular traffic, which is one of the biggest problems of the city, and tap water supply to all houses will be among his top priorities.

“Traffic is a major issue which needs to be addressed. Now that I have got reins of IMC, I will take this up as a challenge and channelise the traffic in the city. Laying Narmada pipeline network across the city would also be my priority,” he told Free Press.

With the monsoon rainfall lashing city for last few days, Bhargav also emphasized on the issue of water logging at many places in the city and said that he will work to align the storm water line network and to get the rain water drain at the earliest.

“Many of the major cities also face the issue of water logging after a downpour but we will discuss with the officials and people to chalk out a feasible plan to solve the issue permanently,” the newly elected Mayor said.

The first citizen of the city also added that they released a ‘Vision Document’ before the elections and completing all the promises made to the people would be focus in next five years.

“Indore has seen a swift development under the leadership for former BJP mayors like Kailash Vijayvargiya and also got the tag of the cleanest city for five times during the tenure of Malini Gaud. I will try to speed up the pace of development and also to work on making Indore a better place than IT hubs like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. A safe, and clean city will also become the best place to work. I will also try to get the work of Metro Train completed at the earliest to get a swift and safe public transport for the citizens,” Bhargav promised.

No date for oath ceremony decided yet



The date of Bhargav’s oath-taking ceremony couldn’t be decided but he said that he will take the decision after talking to senior party leaders.

“We haven’t discussed about the oath-taking ceremony or about the Mayor-in-Council so far. The decision over the same would be taken after discussing it with senior party leaders. Due to the ongoing Presidential elections, no discussion and decision over the same could take place,” he added.