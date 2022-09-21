Ujjain: Ekta Kapoor visits Mahakaleshwar, Mangalnath temples

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ekta Kapoor, joint managing director and creative head of Balaji film and daughter of evergreen actor Jitendra, visited the ancient Mangalnath temple, here on Tuesday.
She was accompanied by actress Riddhima Dogra, who played a role in the serial Kumkum Bhagya, Diya and Baati. Mahant Rajendra Bharti helped them to perform bhaat pooja of the presiding deity.
Along with Mangalnath, they also visited Shri Mahakaleshwar temple, Harsiddhi Mata and Kalabhairav temple. It is said that Ekta Kapoor had worshipped in Mangalnath temple five years ago. She again reached Mangalnath temple this year.
