Ujjain: School textbooks of current session reach scrap vendor

The school textbooks of the current session kept on the roads for drying near Chand Ka Kuan area in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The literacy programme of the government is being exploited by the teachers for their own benefit. A case of a teacher selling books of the current running academic session to the scrap dealer of Chand Ka Kua area of Jiwajiganj police station here has come to light. Posters and promotional material of the literacy mission were also sold.

This act would not have been known if the books scattered on the roads had not caught the eye of MiC member Rajat Mehta. He informed the district education officer Anand Sharma and called him on the spot. The DEO said strict action will be taken against the concerned teacher. It is being said that Ramesh Deora, teacher of Saraswati Shishu Vidyalaya of Mahidpur tehsil, had sold books and educational material to scrap vendor Shakir Hussain. Shakir Hussain, a resident of Ujjain, had bought several sacks of these books for Rs 6,000. As the books got wet, he had kept them on the road to dry.

The MiC member Rajat Mehta and corporator Yogesh alias Gabbar Bhati were passing by Chand ka Kuan area on Tuesday afternoon when they found books, registers and publicity material to be distributed in the government school spread in front of a scrap shop. Failing to get a satisfactory answer from the scrap vendor and the concerned teacher not giving the correct answer, they called DEO on the spot. The DEO was shocked after seeing the books and material of the current session.

Bhati said this is an example of how government school teachers are exploiting the literacy campaign for their personal gain. Mehta also expressed his displeasure about the situation and added that strict action should be taken against the concerned teacher. Sharma said, concrete action will be taken against the seller of the books.

