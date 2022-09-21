Ujjain: City businessman duped of Rs 25 lakh by relative 

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman from Nagpur duped a businessman of Ujjain of Rs 25 lakh in the name of giving dealership of an auto parts company. After receiving Rs 25 lakh, the trader of Nagpur in return sent goods worth only Rs 4 lakh and that too of substandard quality. City businessman has lodged a complaint with the Central Kotwali police station.

Victim Amit Acharyaís wife Kavita, who lives in Shivam Apartment in Milkipura, took the dealership of Ratnagiriís Delight Company from her relatives Ashish Purohit and Monika Purohit living in Amrit Apartments in Sahakar Nagar, Nagpur. The company manufactures items for two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles. To take Kavita and her husband Amit Acharya into confidence, Ashish and Monica took a shop with Amit Acharya'ís help in Indore and opened the companyís state office in it.

Later, Ashish and Monika offered Kavita Ujjain divisionís distributorship. In 2021, Kavita and Amit started the agency in Ujjain and started paying Ashish and his wife Monica in return for the purchase of goods. In this way, through cash and bank accounts, Amit and Kavita paid Rs 25 lakh to Ashish and Monika in lieu of goods. In return, they sent items worth Rs 4 lakh only. These goods also turned out to be bad, so when Ashish and Monika asked for a refund of their money, they refused.

Instead of returning the money, both kept procrastinating. In such a situation, Amit and Kavita have accused them of cheating them. TI Amit Solanki said that the matter is being investigated.